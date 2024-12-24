Mics Caught NBA Ref's NSFW Admission to Screwing Up Ejection in 76ers-Spurs
Monday night's battle between the Philadelphia 76ers and San Antonio Spurs started off as an enticing clash between Joel Embiid and Victor Wembanyama. It quickly devolved into a masterclass of questionable refereeing that led to Embiid's ejection and a fake Andre Drummond ejection.
How can an ejection be fake, you ask? Here's how. Drummond was initially thrown out of the game by referee Jenna Schroeder for appearing to shove the young Wembanyama to the ground in the second quarter and getting in his face afterwards. However, replay showed that Wemby was not shoved and just fell over after Drummond stepped on his foot.
In a very rare occurrence the refs reversed Drummond's ejection and allowed him back onto the floor. And Schroeder had an NSFW admission to Nick Nurse that was captured on video: "I f---ed up."
While fans have been in a tizzy over the mistake for many hours now it's good to see Schroeder was willing to acknowledge her error. The game would likely be better off if more refs took after her in that regard, although most mistakes made on the court cannot be undone as easily as this one.
It was quite the eventful night for Schroeder, who also threw out Embiid later in the game. Despite all the theatrics the Sixers would beat the Spurs, 111-106.