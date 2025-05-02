Mike Breen Had to Calm Down Knicks Star Mikal Bridges After NSFW Postgame Interview
The New York Knicks advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals on Thursday night thanks to a late three pointer by star guard Jalen Brunson that ended the season for the Detroit Pistons.
It was a tightly contested contest in which the Knicks led throughout, but the Pistons would not go away. Detroit took a seven-point lead with less than two minutes to play, but couldn't stop Brunson down the stretch.
The excitement got to Brunson's teammate and good friend Mikal Bridges, who gave a great NSFW answer to MSG play-by-play announcer Mike Breen when he was asked about the closing stretch.
"We built for this s---, that's all it is. We built for it, that's what we kept saying..." Bridges said before getting cut off by Breen.
"Now watch your.."
"Sorry, sorry. We're built for it. That's all it was," Bridges added.
Bridges scored 25 points to co-star with Brunson, who scored 40 on 15 of 33 shooting.
The Knicks will face the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals. The series will tip-off on Monday, April 5.