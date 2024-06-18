Mike Breen Addresses JJ Redick’s Status at ESPN Amid Lakers Coaching Buzz
ESPN play-by-play announcer Mike Breen recently joined the chorus of media members chiming in on JJ Redick’s future following the Boston Celtics’ NBA title win.
Amid growing speculation that Redick is in line to secure the Los Angeles Lakers’ head coaching job this offseason, Breen hopped on the “Dan Patrick Show” on Tuesday morning to give his brief thoughts on the situation.
Breen said Redick had not received a formal offer for the Lakers’ job yet and added that he expected Redick to be his broadcast partner next year.
However, Breen appeared to indicate something was afoot in the ESPN building.
When asked whether Redick was still on ESPN’s payroll (starting at the 5:25 mark in the video), Breen let out an awkward chuckle.
“We’re trying to confirm that right now,” Breen said. “To answer your question, I’d say no… I’ve become like those coaches that have coaching trees—I’m the broadcaster who now has a coaching tree.”
When probed further, Breen acted dodgier in response to questions about his coworker, going so far as to shame Patrick for interrogating him after his late-night Finals broadcasting shift.
Redick, for his part, said he plans to address his coaching future after the NBA Finals have concluded. The ESPN analyst was tabbed as the frontrunner to be the Lakers’ next head coach by The Athletic’s Shams Charania earlier this month.