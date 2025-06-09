Mike Breen Surprised Everyone With a Make-Up ‘Bang’ in Game 2 of the NBA Finals
Mike Breen did not break out his signature catchphrase when Tyrese Haliburton hit a game-winner in the final second of Game 1 of the NBA Finals. Breen explained to Sports Illustrated's Jimmy Traina that Haliburton's shot did not get a signature "Bang!" because historically he has almost exclusively saved it for three-pointers.
Breen tried to make it up to Haliburton and the fans during Sunday night's Game 1. When Haliburton hit a three in the first quarter, Breen broke out a "Bang!" and said, "I owe him that one, so I had to do it early." It got quite a reaction out of Richard Jefferson who had to know if that was the earliest "Bang!" in the history of the NBA Finals.
Too little too late? Before Breen could really answer Isaiah Joe made a tremendous basket to get another excited reaction out of the announcer.