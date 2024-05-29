Mike Conley Hilariously Chirped by Teammates at the Podium After Game 4 Win
Minnesota Timberwolves veteran guard Mike Conley played a key role in the team's Game 4 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday night to keep their season alive.
The 36-year-old scored 14 points while adding seven assists and four steals in the 105-100 victory. Due to his key role in the win, he earned a postgame media appearance that followed the duo of Anthony Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns.
After Edwards called Conley "old as f---" before he left the podium with Towns, chaos ensued.
As Edwards and Towns walked off the podium, the duo could be heard yelling jokingly in the direction of Conley as they left the room.
"Will you guys leave me alone?" Conley quipped, eliciting a laugh from the reporters in attendance.
In his 17th year in the NBA, Conley couldn't be more grateful for the opportunity to suit up with Edwards and Towns.
"They honestly have just taught me to be grateful for the joy of this game. You know? Having fun," Conley said. "You play 17 years and you can go into this cycle of the same thing every day and get used to a certain way of feeling, and they brought that excitement back. Like I'm a 15-year-old going to play out in the park or something ...They're keeping me young, honestly. I wouldn't want to be anywhere else."
With the odds stacked against them, Conley and the Timberwolves head back home down 3-1 in the series. Game 5 is on Thursday night at 8:30 p.m. ET.