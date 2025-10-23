Mike Greenberg Interrupts 'Get Up' With Breaking News on NBA's 'Nightmare'
Get Up was conducting its usual business of looking ahead to the NFL's weekend slate on Thursday morning when ESPN's Shams Charania dropped a major bombshell about arrests in the FBI's sports gambling investigation. Heat guard Terry Rozier and Trail Blazers coach Chauncey Billups have been arrested in connection with the probe, and a news conference at 10 a.m. is expected to provide much more information on the particulars of the FBI's findings.
As this news spread across social media, the ESPN morning show continued with their planned rundown until they were in a place where they believed they could give a substantive update. Which came in the form of host Mike Greenberg breaking it down in a dramatic tone shift.
"We opened the show with highlights from the NBA," he said. "They had a great night last night. They are waking up this morning in the middle of a nightmare."
Greenberg's minute-long rundown effectively brought viewers up to speed and he encouraged interested viewers to catch up with Charania's X feed for further information.
"We are collecting and aggregating the information as much as we can and we will bring it to you as quickly as we can in a responsible way," Greenberg said.
An unexpected and nuanced drop of news at this magnitude is difficult to negotiate on live television but Get Up did a solid job of gathering things quickly and relaying the developments in a reasonable fashion. Surely this will be the biggest story in sports and dominate coverage on ESPN and other sports outlets for the rest of Thursday.