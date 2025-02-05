Milwaukee Bucks' Updated Draft Picks After Khris Middleton Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks shook up their roster Wednesday, trading three-time All-Star Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma.
It was surprising to see the Bucks trade Middleton given his role in helping the franchise win a title in 2021, but the 33-year-old wing has dealt with numerous injuries since the championship run and hasn't played well at all this year as he comes off double ankle surgery. Shipping him off in exchange for Kuzma is smart business; Kuzma is a few years younger at 29 and has over two years remaining on a very reasonable deal. The former Wizards forward also hasn't played very well this season so the on-court difference may not be particularly substantial, but the Bucks got cheaper and younger.
However, the trade didn't just swap Middleton for Kuzma straight-up. The Bucks once again dipped into their future draft pick treasure chest to get the deal done.
The full deal: Middleton, rookie AJ Johnson, and a 2028 first-round pick swap for Kuzma, Patrick Baldwin Jr., and a 2025 second-round pick.
Here we'll take a look at how this affects the Bucks' future draft picks overall (via RealGM).
Milwaukee Bucks future draft picks
What do the Bucks have to work with in terms of future draft picks?
2025
In 2025 the Bucks owe their first-round pick to the New Orleans Pelicans if it falls within the top four of the NBA draft lottery. If it does not, the Bucks owe their first-round pick to the Brooklyn Nets.
Milwaukee owes its second-round pick to the Cleveland Cavaliers. But the Kuzma trade brought back a 2025 second-rounder from the Wizards, so they'll have at least one pick in the 2025 draft.
2026
In 2026 the Bucks owe a pick swap to the Pelicans. This means that New Orleans can choose to swap its own pick with Milwaukee's and the Bucks have no say in the matter. Should the Pelicans choose that route the Bucks will then select where the Pelicans' pick landed in the draft order and vice versa. Either way, the Bucks will be picking in the first round in 2026.
As far as the second round goes the Bucks owe their second-rounder in 2026 to either the Orlando Magic or the New York Knicks, depending on how favorable it is (AKA how high in the draft order it lands).
2027
As things currently stand the Bucks will not have a first-round pick in 2027. If it lands in the top-4 then it belongs to the Pelicans. If it lands outside the top four, then it will go to either the Pelicans or the Atlanta Hawks, depending on if the Pelicans' own pick is better. If it is, then Milwaukee's pick goes to Atlanta. If not New Orleans will send its own selection to the Hawks and keep the Bucks' instead.
The Bucks owe their 2027 second-rounder to the Philadelphia 76ers.
2028
The Bucks already have a complicated setup for their 2028 first-rounder and that was before they included a swap for the Wizards to get the Kuzma-Middleton deal done.
Before the trade, the Bucks owed their first-round pick to the Portland Trail Blazers if it fell in the lottery (picks 1-14)— but only if the Blazers had not conveyed their 2027 first-round pick to the Chicago Bulls. If the Blazers did convey their pick by then, Portland has the option to swap with the Bucks no matter where Milwaukee's pick lands in the draft order.
Now the Wizards are involved in some capacity, which has yet to be reported. It seems likely Washington will get the right to swap with Milwaukee after Portland gets its own chance to decide.
The Bucks owe their 2028 second-rounder to the Oklahoma City Thunder.
Bucks future draft picks breakdown
Below you'll find a full breakdown of the Bucks' future draft picks without the explanations for why they are the way they are.
YEAR
FIRST-ROUND PICK
SECOND-ROUND PICK
2025
Owed to Pelicans 1-4, Nets 5-30
Owe to Cavaliers, own most favorable of possible Wizards' picks
2026
Owe swap to Pelicans
Owe to Magic or Knicks
2027
Owed to Pelicans or Hawks
Owe to 76ers
2028
Owe swap to Trail Blazers or Wizards
Owe to Thunder