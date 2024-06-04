Montrezl Harrell Starts Comeback Campaign in Summer Drew League
Veteran forward Montrezl Harrell, the 2020 NBA Sixth Man of the Year, has begun his comeback bid after tearing his ACL in offseason workouts and missing this entire basketball season.
Harrell, who declined a $1.97 million player option with the 76ers to become a free agent last June, ended up re-signing with the franchise the following month. However, Harrell suffered an ACL in early August during offseason workouts, and was subsequently waived by Philadelphia in late October.
Now a free agent, the 30-year-old Harrell is working out in the Drew League, a popular pro-am summer league in Los Angeles. Here's a clip of Harrell in game action with Black Pearl Elite:
If Harrell can prove he's healthy, he should have some suitors in free agency this summer. Harrell averaged 5.6 points and 2.8 rebounds in 57 games for the 76ers in the 2022-23 season, but has averaged 12.1 points and 5.0 rebounds on 61.9% shooting from the floor in his eight-year career.