SI

Most Expensive Sports Teams by Sell Price in American History

Here are the 10 most expensive sports franchise sales in American history after the Buss family agreed to sell the Lakers on Wednesday.

Eva Geitheim

Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris before the game against the Miami Dolphins.
Washington Commanders owner Josh Harris before the game against the Miami Dolphins. / Brad Mills-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Lakers are set to make history, with ESPN's Shams Charania reporting that the Buss family will be selling the franchise to Mark Walter for a valuation of approximately $10 billion, marking the most expensive sale for a North American sports franchise in history.

The Lakers bested their longtime rivals, the Boston Celtics, for the most expensive sale in American sports history. The Celtics were recently sold to Bill Chisholm for a record $6.1 million earlier this year, but now Walter and the Lakers are topping that number by several billion dollars.

With the sale of the Lakers, here's an updated look at the 10 most expensive sales of an American sports franchise in history.

Most Expensive Sales of American Sports Franchises

Team

Price

Year of Sale

New Ownership

Los Angeles Lakers

$10 billion

2025

Mark Walter

Boston Celtics

$6.1 billion

2025

Bill Chisholm

Washington Commanders

$6.05 billion

2023

Josh Harris, Harris Ownership Group

Denver Broncos

$4.65 billion

2022

Walton-Penner family ownership group

Phoenix Suns & Mercury

$4 billion

2022

Matt Ishbia

Dallas Mavericks

$3.5 billion

2023

Miriam Adelson, Patrick Dumont

Charlotte Hornets

$3 billion

2023

Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall

New York Mets

$2.4 billion

2020

Steve Cohen

Brooklyn Nets

$2.35 billion

2019

Joe Tsai

Carolina Panthers

$2.275 billion

2017

David Tepper

Over the past five years, the most expensive sports franchise sale has jumped from Steve Cohen purchasing the Mets for $2.4 billion in 2020 to Walter now buying the Lakers for $10 billion in 2025. The Mets do remain the largest sale of a franchise in MLB history.

The leap began with the Denver Broncos franchise getting sold to the Walton-Penner family ownership group for $4.65 billion in 2022. Later that year, Robert Sarver agreed to sell the Phoenix Suns and Mercury to Mat Ishbia for $4 billion, the largest sum in NBA and WNBA history at the time.

The Washington Commanders brought the sale price up to $6.05 billion in 2023 when a group led by Josh Harris purchased the franchise from Dan Snyder. Though the Celtics and now Lakers have topped this number, it remains the largest sale of an NFL franchise all-time.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Eva Geitheim
EVA GEITHEIM

Eva Geitheim is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Prior to joining SI in December 2024, she wrote for Newsweek, Gymnastics Now and Dodgers Nation. A Bay Area native, she has a bachelor's in communications from UCLA. When not writing, she can be found baking or re-watching Gilmore Girls.

Home/NBA