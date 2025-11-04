Pacers Announcers Sounded So Sad As Giannis Antetokounmpo Hit Buzzer Beater
Giannis Antetokounmpo silenced the crowd at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis Monday when he hit a game winner as time expired to give his Bucks a thrilling 117-115 win over the stumbling Pacers. The shot left the Pacers’ broadcast crew lost for words, too.
The Greek Freak had 33 points, 13 rebounds and five assists on the night as he continues an incredible stretch to start his 2025-26 campaign. No bucket was bigger than his fadeaway jumper over multiple Pacers defenders to ice the game and silence the home crowd as the buzzer sounded.
Perhaps the best part of his game winner was the sounds from Indiana’s broadcast booth, as play-by-play announcer Chris Denari and color analyst Quinn Buckner appeared to know what was coming.
“Screen comes. And Antetokounmpo four... three... two... one... fades, shoots and hits at the buzzer,” Denari said matter-of-factly throughout the play.
“You gotta be kidding me. You gotta be kidding me!” Buckner followed as the Bucks ran off celebrating.
Milwaukee’s last-second win moves the Pacers to a dreadful 1-6 on the year as they navigate through Tyrese Haliburton’s torn achilles, which he suffered in Game 7 of the NBA Finals against the Thunder. The Bucks are 5-2, continuing a hot start with their superstar’s stellar play to begin his 13th NBA season. He’s averaging 34 points per game early on, the highest mark across the league. It’s way too early for any player to make a true MVP case, but Antetokounmpo is making it hard to look away as he continues to dazzle.