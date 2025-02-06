Myles Turner Shared His Relief of Making it Through Another Trade Deadline With Hilarious Post
The 2024-25 NBA trade deadline came and went on Thursday afternoon, with plenty of stars moving from conference to conference and coast to coast as teams try and get right for the stretch run of the season.
One player who wasn't moved, however, was Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner. Despite being mentioned in trade rumors for what feels like the tenth year in a row, the 28-year-old will once again remain with Indy for at least the rest of this season.
After surviving the deadline, Turner shared a hilarious photo on X (formerly Twitter) upon finding out he'd remain with the Pacers:
Outwit. Outplay. Outlast. It's the name of the game.
Turner was drafted by the Pacers with the No. 11 pick in the 2015 NBA draft and has spent his entire ten-year career in Indy. He was a All-Rookie Second-teamer in 2016 and also is a two-time NBA blocks leader ('19, '21).
Indiana is 28-21 so far this season, and currently holds the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. They'll take on the Los Angeles Clippers from the Intuit Dome on Thursday night at 10:30 p.m. EST.