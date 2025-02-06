NBA All-Star Game Special Court Honoring Bay Area Revealed
The NBA on Thursday unveiled the special court that will be used for the 74th All-Star Game in the league's history. In its rollout, the NBA says the blue-and-yellow hardwood draws inspiration from the "vibrant cultures of San Francisco and Oakland." It's also meant to draw upon architectural elements of the area, including the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges.
Just on pure aesthetics, it's a nice piece of work. The league has flexed its design muscles in recent years with some risk-taking choices for the Emirates NBA Cup and this one pushes the envelope as well, but stops short of being too busy. A nice feat considering all of the intricate elements on the playing surface.
The best players in the world will be putting up points in bunches on this court on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.