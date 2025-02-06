SI

NBA All-Star Game Special Court Honoring Bay Area Revealed

Blue-and-yellow design is all class.

Kyle Koster

Eastern Conference forward Scottie Barnes (4) of the Toronto Raptors dunks the ball during the second half of the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Eastern Conference forward Scottie Barnes (4) of the Toronto Raptors dunks the ball during the second half of the 73rd NBA All Star game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

The NBA on Thursday unveiled the special court that will be used for the 74th All-Star Game in the league's history. In its rollout, the NBA says the blue-and-yellow hardwood draws inspiration from the "vibrant cultures of San Francisco and Oakland." It's also meant to draw upon architectural elements of the area, including the Golden Gate and Bay Bridges.

Just on pure aesthetics, it's a nice piece of work. The league has flexed its design muscles in recent years with some risk-taking choices for the Emirates NBA Cup and this one pushes the envelope as well, but stops short of being too busy. A nice feat considering all of the intricate elements on the playing surface.

The best players in the world will be putting up points in bunches on this court on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.

More of the Latest Around the NBA

feed

Published
Kyle Koster
KYLE KOSTER

Kyle Koster is an assistant managing editor at Sports Illustrated covering the intersection of sports and media. He was formerly the editor in chief of The Big Lead, where he worked from 2011 to '24. Koster also did turns at the Chicago Sun-Times, where he created the Sports Pros(e) blog, and at Woven Digital.

Home/NBA