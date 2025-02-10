Who Has Started the Most All-Star Games in NBA History?
The 2025 NBA All-Star Game is almost upon us, as the league's top talent will convene at the Chase Center in San Francisco for this year's festivities.
The full rosters for the game have been set, and Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal and Kenny Smith have drafted their respective teams ahead of the All-Star Game, which will be played in a tournament format this year.
Being named a starter at the All-Star Game is a distinguished honor, and although the format this year won't be pitting the Western Conference stars against those in the Eastern Conference, the privilege of being named a starter isn't any less significant.
The All-Star starters for the West this year include Stephen Curry, LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Nikola Jokic. As for the East, their starting five consists of Giannis Antetokounmpo (who won't be playing due to injury), Jayson Tatum, Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns and Donovan Mitchell.
Throughout history, no player has featured in or started more All-Star Games than LeBron James, who is making his 21st All-Star appearance, and his 21st start. We'll take a look at the other players with the most All-Star starts in league history.
Most All-Star Starts in NBA History
Player
No. of All-Star Starts
LeBron James
21
Kobe Bryant
15
Michael Jordan
13
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
13
Tim Duncan
12
Julius Erving
11
Kevin Garnett
11
Dwyane Wade
10
Isiah Thomas
10
Magic Johnson
10
Kevin Durant
10
Only two active players, James and Durant, have made double-digit All-Star starts in their careers. This year is Durant's 10th, though he's been an All-Star 15 times. Curry is just shy of that exclusive list, set to make his ninth All-Star start this year in what will be his 11th appearance in the game. Antetokounmpo was also named a starter for the ninth time this year, though he's sidelined with an injury.