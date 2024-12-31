NBA Announces Multiple Fines, Suspensions Related to Heat-Rockets Brawl
Four players and two coaches were ejected from the Houston Rockets-Miami Heat game over the weekend after a brawl broke out in the final minute of the game following an altercation between Tyler Herro and Amen Thompson.
On Tuesday, the league announced the fines and suspensions that were doled out to those involved.
On the side of the Rockets, Thompson was suspended for two games without pay for his role in the skirmish, while Jalen Green was fined $35,000. Additionally, head coach Ime Udoka was fined $50,000 for verbally abusing an official and refusing to leave the court in a timely manner after being ejected.
As for the Heat, Terry Rozier was suspended for one game without pay for his involvement in the altercation. Tyler Herro was fined $25,000.
The incident kicked off after Thompson and Herro exchanged some words late into the fourth quarter. Thompson proceeded to grab Herro by his jersey and throw him to the ground. Things escalated further before the two sides were eventually separated, resulting in multiple technical fouls and ejections.
Fred VanVleet, who was ejected moments earlier in a separate incident after inadvertently bumping into an official, was fined $35,000 for what the league called "reckless contact with a game official."
Thompson will miss the Rockets' games against the Dallas Mavericks on Jan. 1 and Boston Celtics on Jan. 3. Rozier will be out of action for the Heat's tilt against the New Orleans Pelicans on Jan. 1.