NBA Announces Slam Dunk, Three-Point, Skills Challenge Participants Ahead of 2025 All-Star Weekend

The NBA's 2025 All-Star Weekend will take place in San Francisco from Feb. 14 to 16.

Mike Kadlick

Lillard is looking to win his third consecutive three-point contest. / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

The NBA's 2025 All-Star Weekend is just around the corner—with the annual premiere event set for next Friday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 16.

Friday will consist of both the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and Rising Stars game, while Sunday is reserved for the first ever elimination-style All-Star tournament.

But Saturday? That's when the real fun happens. The Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, and Slam Dunk contest will take place back-to-back-to-back starting at 8:00 p.m. EST from San Francisco's Chase Center on the 15th.

Here's who will participate in each:

Skills Challenge

This year's Skills Challenge will feature four teams of two: Team Cavs, Team Rooks, Team Spurs, and Team Warriors.

Skills Challenge Participants:

Participants

Team Name

Donovan Mitchell & Evan Mobley

Team Cavs

Zaccharie Risacher & Alex Sarr

Team Rooks

Chris Paul & Victor Wembanyama

Team Spurs

Draymond Green & Moses Moody

Team Warriors

3-Point Contest

Headlined by back-to-back defending champion Damian Lillard, the 2025 3-Point Contest will consist of eight participants. Lillard is looking to become the third player in NBA history to win three straight 3-point contests, joining Larry Bird and Craig Hodges.

3-Point Contest Participants:

Participant

NBA Team

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks

Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons

Darius Garland

Cleveland Cavaliers

Tyler Herro

Miami Heat

Buddy Hield

Golden State Warriors

Cam Johnson

Brooklyn Nets

Damian Lillard

Milwaukee Bucks

Normal Powell

Los Angeles Clippers

Slam Dunk Contest

Another contest with a back-to-back winner, the 2025 Slam Dunk is will feature, Matas Buzelis, Stephon Castle, and Andre Jackson Jr. Mac McClung.

McClung, currently of the G League's Osceola Magic, is looking to become the first player in NBA history to three-peat at the Slam Dunk contest.

Slam Dunk Contest Participants:

Participant

NBA Team

Matas Buzelis

Chicago Bulls

Stephon Castle

San Antonio Spurs

Andre Jackson

Milwaukee Bucks

Mac McClung

Orlando Magic

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

