NBA Announces Slam Dunk, Three-Point, Skills Challenge Participants Ahead of 2025 All-Star Weekend
The NBA's 2025 All-Star Weekend is just around the corner—with the annual premiere event set for next Friday, Feb. 14 through Sunday, Feb. 16.
Friday will consist of both the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game and Rising Stars game, while Sunday is reserved for the first ever elimination-style All-Star tournament.
But Saturday? That's when the real fun happens. The Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest, and Slam Dunk contest will take place back-to-back-to-back starting at 8:00 p.m. EST from San Francisco's Chase Center on the 15th.
Here's who will participate in each:
Skills Challenge
This year's Skills Challenge will feature four teams of two: Team Cavs, Team Rooks, Team Spurs, and Team Warriors.
Skills Challenge Participants:
Participants
Team Name
Donovan Mitchell & Evan Mobley
Team Cavs
Zaccharie Risacher & Alex Sarr
Team Rooks
Chris Paul & Victor Wembanyama
Team Spurs
Draymond Green & Moses Moody
Team Warriors
3-Point Contest
Headlined by back-to-back defending champion Damian Lillard, the 2025 3-Point Contest will consist of eight participants. Lillard is looking to become the third player in NBA history to win three straight 3-point contests, joining Larry Bird and Craig Hodges.
3-Point Contest Participants:
Participant
NBA Team
Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
Buddy Hield
Golden State Warriors
Cam Johnson
Brooklyn Nets
Damian Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
Normal Powell
Los Angeles Clippers
Slam Dunk Contest
Another contest with a back-to-back winner, the 2025 Slam Dunk is will feature, Matas Buzelis, Stephon Castle, and Andre Jackson Jr. Mac McClung.
McClung, currently of the G League's Osceola Magic, is looking to become the first player in NBA history to three-peat at the Slam Dunk contest.
Slam Dunk Contest Participants:
Participant
NBA Team
Matas Buzelis
Chicago Bulls
Stephon Castle
San Antonio Spurs
Andre Jackson
Milwaukee Bucks
Mac McClung
Orlando Magic