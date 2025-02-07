NBA Announces Slam Dunk, Three-Point, Skills Challenge Participants Ahead of 2025 All-Star Weekend

The field for the Kia Skills Challenge at NBA All-Star 2025 will feature four teams of two:



▪️Team Cavs: Donovan Mitchell & Evan Mobley

▪️Team Rooks: Zaccharie Risacher & Alex Sarr

▪️Team Spurs: Chris Paul & Victor Wembanyama

▪️Team Warriors: Draymond Green & Moses Moody pic.twitter.com/CboIY30Sko