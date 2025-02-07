SI

How 2025 NBA All-Star Rosters Look After 'Inside the NBA' Draft

Shaq, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith drafted this year's All-Star teams.

James was the first player selected in the All-Star draft. / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The NBA All-Star Game is getting a new twist in 2025. Instead of pitting the NBA's two conferences against one another or having two teams selected by captains, the 2025 event will see four teams of eight players play in an elimination-style tournament.

While one squad will be the winner of the Rising Stars game, the other three were drafted using the All-Star player pool by Inside the NBA hosts Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith.

Teams were drafted on Thursday night's edition of the TNT show. Here's a look at who each host selected:

2025 NBA All-Star Game Rosters

Team Shaq

Player

NBA Team

LeBron James

Los Angeles Lakers

Stephen Curry

Golden State Warriors

Anthony Davis

Dallas Mavericks

Jayson Tatum

Boston Celtics

Kevin Durant

Phoenix Suns

Damien Lillard

Milwaukee Bucks

James Harden

Los Angeles Clippers

Jaylen Brown

Boston Celtics

Team Kenny

Player

NBA Team

Anthony Edwards

Minnesota Timberwolves

Jalen Brunson

New York Knicks

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Memphis Grizzlies

Jalen Williams

Oklahoma City Thunder

Darius Garland

Cleveland Cavaliers

Evan Mobley

Cleveland Cavaliers

Cade Cunningham

Detroit Pistons

Tyler Herro

Miami Heat

Team Chuck

Player

NBA Team

Nikola Jokic

Denver Nuggets

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Oklahoma City Thunder

Victor Wembanyama

San Antonio Spurs

Pascal Siakam

Indiana Pacers

Alperen Sengun

Houston Rockets

Karl-Anthony Towns

New York Knicks

Donovan Mitchell

Cleveland Cavaliers

While rocking their all-new All-Star uniforms that were unveiled on Thursday, the 2025 NBA All-Star tournament will tip off on Sunday, February 16 at 8:20 p.m. EST.

