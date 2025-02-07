How 2025 NBA All-Star Rosters Look After 'Inside the NBA' Draft
The NBA All-Star Game is getting a new twist in 2025. Instead of pitting the NBA's two conferences against one another or having two teams selected by captains, the 2025 event will see four teams of eight players play in an elimination-style tournament.
While one squad will be the winner of the Rising Stars game, the other three were drafted using the All-Star player pool by Inside the NBA hosts Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith.
Teams were drafted on Thursday night's edition of the TNT show. Here's a look at who each host selected:
2025 NBA All-Star Game Rosters
Team Shaq
Player
NBA Team
LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers
Stephen Curry
Golden State Warriors
Anthony Davis
Dallas Mavericks
Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns
Damien Lillard
Milwaukee Bucks
James Harden
Los Angeles Clippers
Jaylen Brown
Boston Celtics
Team Kenny
Player
NBA Team
Anthony Edwards
Minnesota Timberwolves
Jalen Brunson
New York Knicks
Jaren Jackson Jr.
Memphis Grizzlies
Jalen Williams
Oklahoma City Thunder
Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers
Evan Mobley
Cleveland Cavaliers
Cade Cunningham
Detroit Pistons
Tyler Herro
Miami Heat
Team Chuck
Player
NBA Team
Nikola Jokic
Denver Nuggets
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Bucks
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Oklahoma City Thunder
Victor Wembanyama
San Antonio Spurs
Pascal Siakam
Indiana Pacers
Alperen Sengun
Houston Rockets
Karl-Anthony Towns
New York Knicks
Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers
While rocking their all-new All-Star uniforms that were unveiled on Thursday, the 2025 NBA All-Star tournament will tip off on Sunday, February 16 at 8:20 p.m. EST.