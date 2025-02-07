Shaq Reunites Anthony Davis, LeBron James on His NBA All-Star Roster
With the trade deadline behind us and the NBA's 2025 All-Star weekend now on the horizon, teams for the inaugural All-Star Game tournament have been officially set.
The event will consists of four teams, one being the winner of the Rising Stars game and the other three consisting of teams drafted by Inside the NBA analysts Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith—which were selected on Thursday night's show.
While Shaq used the No. 1 pick to draft Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, it was another selection that made waves. In the third round, the "Big Aristotle" took it upon himself to unite James with former teammate Anthony Davis, who was just traded to the Dallas Mavericks five days ago as a part of the infamous Luka Doncic deal.
Here's a look at all three teams:
Despite the presumed pull that James seems to have in the Lakers' organization, it's been reported that the 40-year-old wasn't informed about the move before it happened. He did tell reporters that he spoke to Davis on the night of the trade.
"It was definitely a weird, uncomfortable, truth moment for us," relayed James. "Just knowing that he was going to be gone, that was very, very difficult. Very challenging. I can see how in shock he was, obviously. And he probably saw it from my face as well."
The two seem to have a great relationship—meaning there should be no awkwardness on All-Star weekend. The four-team tournament will tip off on Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8:20 p.m. ET from San Francisco's Chase Center.