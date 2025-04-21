NBA Awards Schedule: When Will the Winners Be Announced for the 2024-25 Season?
The 2024-25 NBA season was a great one filled with memorable performances, enjoyable storylines, blockbuster trades, and long stretches of dominance from the top teams in both conferences. It is also over. Every team played 82 games by Sunday, April 11 and the playoffs kicked off this past weekend on Saturday, April 19.
That means it is time for the league to look back upon this past season and reward the very best performers. Over the opening weeks of the playoffs the NBA will slowly roll out all the end-of-season award ceremonies and announce the winners of the prestigious annual hardware given out to the top players of the season— ranging from newer awards like the hustle award to tried-and-true accolades used in Hall of Fame discussions like Most Valuable Player and All-NBA teams.
After the opening weekend of this year's playoffs the NBA announced the schedule for the first few awards, with more to follow. Here's what the rollout looks like so far.
NBA Awards Schedule
From April 22 to April 25, the NBA will announce the winners for four of the end-of-season awards. The Sixth Man of the Year will be announced on April 22, the Clutch Player of the Year will be announced on April 23, the Defensive Player of the Year will be announced on April 24, and the winner of the Hustle award will be announced on April 25. All awards will be given out ahead of the first game of the night, except the Hustle award, which is being given out at 2 p.m. ET on Friday. Additionally, most awards will be handed out on TNT; it's unclear if and where the Hustle award ceremony will be televised.
Below is a full schedule.
AWARD
DATE
TIME
CHANNEL
Sixth Man of the Year
April 22
7 p.m. ET
TNT
Clutch Player of the Year
April 23
6:30 p.m. ET
TNT
Defensive Player of the Year
April 24
6:30 p.m. ET
TNT
Hustle award
April 25
2 p.m. ET
N/A
When will the NBA MVP be announced?
Obviously the above schedule is not the complete list of every award to be handed out. The MVP award is the most obvious missing selection, but the Rookie of the Year, Coach of the Year, and the All-NBA teams have yet to be announced as well (among others).
As these are the most prestigious awards to be given out each year, it's safe to assume the NBA will be slow in rolling out the announcement ceremonies. Last year the MVP award wasn't handed out until May 8. So it's likely the MVP and other top awards will be handed out over the course of the next two weeks, but probably will not be given out later than May 10.
NBA Awards Finalists
A full list of the NBA awards finalists can be found here.