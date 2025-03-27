NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Addresses Feud Between LeBron James, Stephen A. Smith
The ongoing feud between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith has dominated headlines in recent days, particularly over the last 24-plus hours since James made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show.
NBA commissioner Adam Silver was asked about the situation between Smith, who works for ESPN, one of the NBA's biggest media partners, and James, who has been the face of the league for over two decades.
Silver acknowledged that he's seen some of their back-and-forth on social media, while also commenting on the nature of the NBA's media coverage, which he indicated feels less celebratory than it is in other major sports leagues.
"I received several texts that said, 'Are you watching this?'" said Silver about the exchanges between Smith and James, via Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints. "We are a particular sport in which that kind of debate seems to be a part of this league."
"Sometimes it seems that in other sports that I'm a fan of, and when I watch the coverage, particularly around the games, It seems to be more celebratory often than it is in the NBA, and I accept it,” Silver said, via USA TODAY. “We're often the beneficiary, too. There's seemingly as much social media interest in this league at times in all the other leagues combined. So, it's a two-edged sword. Sometimes, it's measured in column inches, and it's wonderful to see so much interest in our sport. At the other time, I cringe at a lot of the coverage."
NBA media coverage often seems more aimed at being entertainment than it does advancing the game. Talking heads aren't afraid of spouting off with a wild take, so long as they know it'll put more eyes on their show. Smith's diatribe against James is a prime example of that.
Silver made clear that he understands the nature of that, though he admitted, "I sure wish it would never become personal." A line was crossed during the feud between Smith and James.