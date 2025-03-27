Stephen A. Smith Fires Back at LeBron James Over ‘Petty’ Move on Instagram
LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith's very public back-and-forth continued on Thursday with Stephen A. Smith going off on an extremely long monologue on First Take. During the episode Smith called out LeBron for a number of things, including being petty and holding a grudge against the ESPN personality because he refuses to consider the Lakers star his own personal GOAT.
Here is the relevant part about Smith calling James petty because he posted an old video of him boxing on Instagram.
"That's how petty you've become," Smith asked. "You're LeBron James. You're that butt hurt over the things that I'm saying that you would post that video. When has LeBron James ever done something like that? But suddenly you're doing that as it pertains to me. This man is in his feelings. I wonder why. Could it because I don't believe you're the GOAT? Because I'll never believe you're the GOAT? Because I have you number two at all-time. Do I have to have ESPN and First Take put up the ticker tape and say yo could you put that up there please. Great father. Great husband. Great philanthropist. Great businessman. Great director. Great producer. Great host. Great basketball player. Great leader. I mean my god I have done everything but put diapers and a bib on this brother. But it ain't enough because one thing matters to him and one thing only and that's him being recognized as the greatest of all times. Well, you're not in my book. That belongs to Michael Jordan."
It has been an unbelievably long three weeks since Smith said he was retiring the Jordan vs. LeBron debate, but that almost seems irrelevant now. Whatever the reason is for this feud, it shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.