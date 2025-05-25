NBA Conference Finals Ticket Prices: Cheapest & Most Expensive Seats
The conference finals in both the East and the West are well underway at the moment, with both fields preparing for the third game in their respective semifinal series. On Friday, the Indiana Pacers defeated the New York Knicks 114-109 to take a 2-0 lead in the pair's best-of-seven battle, while the Oklahoma City Thunder are in the same position vs. the Minnesota Timberwolves, with Game 3 there slated for Saturday at 8:30 p.m. ET.
The Thunder, who finished the regular season with the best record in the NBA and earned the No. 1 seed in the west, are the odds-on favorites to win the title across every possible matchup, though the Pacers have proven the doubters wrong with their ability to put New York away at the Garden. The Wolves, however, have a secret weapon in point guard Anthony Edwards, and the Knicks boast the league's Clutch Player of the Year in Jalen Brunson, who has proven again and again why he's the guy you want on your side when you're down four in the playoffs.
All that to say—it's still anyone's championship to clinch, and the ensuing Games 3 and 4 will no doubt thrill and excite even more than the first two (raise your hand if you're still reeling from the end of Pacers/Knicks Game 1). You could, of course, watch it all go down from the comfort of your couch ... or, you could splurge on a last-minute ticket and take in the playoff atmosphere for yourself.
If you're curious how much that might cost, or just feeling nosey regarding what others are paying, we've rounded up all that information for your below, with a focus on just Games 3 and 4 of each conference (considering we're not yet sure if either series will extend to a Game 5).
Let's get into it:
How Much is a Ticket to Pacers vs. Knicks?
When looking via Ticketmaster, the official ticketing partner of the NBA, tickets for Games 3 and 4 of the Eastern Conference run anywhere between $285.80 and $22,994.25, the latter for a courtside seat, of course.
You'll find the cheapest tickets available in the 200-level of Gainbridge Fieldhouse, though you only add about $100 to your total if you move down the hundreds. Any further down, you're looking at a pretty steep jump in price.
All information below is as of 7:45 p.m. ET on May 24, 2025.
Game
Cheapest Ticket
Most Expensive Ticket
Game 3
$285.80
$22, 994.25
Game 4
$310.80
$15, 636.55
How Much is a Ticket to Thunder vs. Timberwolves?
If you're looking for a ticket to Saturday night's Game 3, you have fewer options at this point—tip off is at 8:30 p.m. ET. But the prices still aren't terrible; we're talking anywhere between $270 and $530.
If you're investigating Game 4, however, there is much more availability and at multiple different price points; anywhere between $180 and $14,655.83.
All information below is as of 7:45 p.m. ET on May 24, 2025.
Game
Cheapest Ticket
Most Expensive Ticket
Game 3
$269.51
$538
Game 4
$178.88
$14,655.83