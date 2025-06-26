Walter Clayton Jr. Joins Ace Bailey on Jazz After Draft Trade From Wizards
The Washington Wizards drafted Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. with the No. 18 pick on Wednesday night, but then quickly traded him to the Utah Jazz in return for the No. 21 pick, No. 43 pick and second-rounders in 2031 and 2032, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.
The Wizards will receive Illinois' Will Riley, who was drafted at No. 21.
Clayton was the Jazz's second draft pick on Wednesday night, after the team with last season's worst record selected Rutgers' Ace Bailey at No. 5. Bailey definitely had a strange draft process, including him going from a projected top-five pick to ruffling some feathers around the league. He opted not to work out for any team, and even cancelled a scheduled workout with the Philadelphia 76ers.
Clayton will join the Jazz after a spectacular NCAA tournament run with the national champion Gators. He was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player thanks to a couple 30-pieces.