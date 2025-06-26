SI

Walter Clayton Jr. Joins Ace Bailey on Jazz After Draft Trade From Wizards

The Florida national champ will make his NBA start in Utah.

Madison Williams

Walter Clayton Jr. arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft.
Walter Clayton Jr. arrives before the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft. / Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards drafted Florida's Walter Clayton Jr. with the No. 18 pick on Wednesday night, but then quickly traded him to the Utah Jazz in return for the No. 21 pick, No. 43 pick and second-rounders in 2031 and 2032, ESPN's Shams Charania reported.

The Wizards will receive Illinois' Will Riley, who was drafted at No. 21.

Clayton was the Jazz's second draft pick on Wednesday night, after the team with last season's worst record selected Rutgers' Ace Bailey at No. 5. Bailey definitely had a strange draft process, including him going from a projected top-five pick to ruffling some feathers around the league. He opted not to work out for any team, and even cancelled a scheduled workout with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Clayton will join the Jazz after a spectacular NCAA tournament run with the national champion Gators. He was named the Final Four Most Outstanding Player thanks to a couple 30-pieces.

Madison Williams
MADISON WILLIAMS

Madison Williams is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where she specializes in tennis but covers a wide range of sports from a national perspective. Before joining SI in 2022, Williams worked at The Sporting News. Having graduated from Augustana College, she completed a master’s in sports media at Northwestern University. She is a dog mom and an avid reader.

