NBA Executive Names Unexpected LeBron James Benefit of Lakers' Luka Doncic Trade
In acquiring five-time All-Star Luka Doncic, the Los Angeles Lakers not only added one of the top young stars in the NBA to its roster, helping the team maintain its status as a contender in the present, but the club, headlined by 40-year-old superstar LeBron James, also extended its timeline for contention into the future with the blockbuster deal.
And that wasn't all the Doncic trade accomplished.
In the 10 games Doncic has appeared in since the trade, Los Angeles is 8-2. They've now won eight games in a row. And while Doncic, after a bit of a slow start in a Lakers uniform, has now found his stride, the play of James, particularly on the defensive end of the floor, has been a major factor behind LA's winning streak.
And, according to one NBA executive who spoke with ESPN's Brian Windhorst, that's no accident.
"They didn't just trade for Luka," the league executive said. "They also traded for a more engaged LeBron."
James, who was already playing at a level far greater than anyone expected for a player of his age, has upped his level of play since the acquisition of Doncic, even earning the praise of Lakers coach JJ Redick, both for his dedication and his "All-NBA defense."
Doncic getting into a rhythm with the Lakers is one thing. But a more motivated and engaged James has at least one Western Conference rival viewing the Lakers differently post-Doncic trade.
"I think they're a championship-level team," a Western Conference executive told ESPN. "They're in that upper echelon."