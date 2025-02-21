JJ Redick Was in Awe of LeBron James Following 40-Point Performance in Lakers' Win
LeBron James has seemingly taken the criticism of his last-minute opt-out of the NBA's 2025 All-Star Game to heart.
Playing in his second game in as many days, James tallied 40 points on Thursday night while adding eight rebounds, four assists, and leading the Lakers to a 110-102 win over the Portland Trail Blazers.
The victory brought his L.A. team to 33-21 on the season, and also left coach JJ Redick in awe.
"He really just defies anything that's normal, and not just physical feats and plays‚ it's the mentality," the Lakers head coach explained after the game. "He is a billionaire, and he's playing on the second night of a back-to-back at 40, after 22 years, with every frickin' record and every accolade. And the kids will say that I'm glazing him. He's one of the greatest competitors ... [and] he's amazing to coach. He brings it every single day. He sets the standard for how you're supposed to approach this craft. And that, to me, is the most incredible thing."
Even more impressive? James pulled this off without his new counterpart in Luka Doncic, who missed Thursday's contest as he continues to rehab from a calf injury.
The Lakers have just one day to rest before getting back at it on Saturday in Denver to take on the Nuggets. That one is scheduled to tip-off at 8:30 p.m. EST and will air on ESPN.