SI

NBA Fans Were Cracking Up at Draymond Green's Reaction to Warriors-Rockets Scuffle

Draymond proudly looked on.

Blake Silverman

Draymond Green hugs Pat Spencer after he's ejected from Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets
Draymond Green hugs Pat Spencer after he's ejected from Game 5 between the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets / Screengrab via NBA on TNT
In this story:

As the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets exchanged pleasantries late in the fourth quarter Wednesday night, Draymond Green looked on like a proud dad.

The Warriors waved the white flag early in Wednesday's Game 5, benching their starters midway through the third quarter as they were down big. For Golden State, the likes of Pat Spencer, Kevin Knox and Braxton Key finished out the game as the team's starters rested up for a second opportunity to close out the Rockets in Game 6.

Golden State's bench players weren't going down without a fight, though, as they cut the lead in half and caused a bit of chaos along the way. After a hard foul with four minutes left in the game, Spencer and Warriors teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis went at it with Rockets big man Alperen Şengün after he took exception to the foul. And Green's reaction from the bench was hilarious.

And the pleasure Green got out of his young teammate's scrappiness cracked NBA fans up:

The Rockets extended the first-round series Wednesday with a 131-116 win over the Warriors. The series will head back to Golden State at 3-2, giving the Warriors a chance to eliminate the Rockets at home on Friday, May 2.

More NBA Playoffs on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Blake Silverman
BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

Home/NBA