NBA Fans Were Cracking Up at Draymond Green's Reaction to Warriors-Rockets Scuffle
As the Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets exchanged pleasantries late in the fourth quarter Wednesday night, Draymond Green looked on like a proud dad.
The Warriors waved the white flag early in Wednesday's Game 5, benching their starters midway through the third quarter as they were down big. For Golden State, the likes of Pat Spencer, Kevin Knox and Braxton Key finished out the game as the team's starters rested up for a second opportunity to close out the Rockets in Game 6.
Golden State's bench players weren't going down without a fight, though, as they cut the lead in half and caused a bit of chaos along the way. After a hard foul with four minutes left in the game, Spencer and Warriors teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis went at it with Rockets big man Alperen Şengün after he took exception to the foul. And Green's reaction from the bench was hilarious.
And the pleasure Green got out of his young teammate's scrappiness cracked NBA fans up:
The Rockets extended the first-round series Wednesday with a 131-116 win over the Warriors. The series will head back to Golden State at 3-2, giving the Warriors a chance to eliminate the Rockets at home on Friday, May 2.