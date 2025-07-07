NBA Fans Left Perplexed by Three-Team Deal Involving Norman Powell, John Collins
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported on a three-team deal Monday morning involving the Miami Heat, Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz.
Norman Powell is jumping from the Clippers to the Heat, John Collins from the Jazz to the Clippers, and Kevin Love and Kyle Anderson from the Heat to the Jazz.
The immediate upswing of the deal is the Heat leveling up a bit on the wing, with Powell a quality contributor that can help lead a solid backcourt alongside Tyler Herro. But beyond that angle, fans were largely perplexed by the deal.
Were the Clippers really not interested in coming to a longer term agreement with Powell? At what point of their ongoing rebuild do the Jazz currently see themselves? And are the Heat done making moves, or is this step one in a larger plan for the offseason?
More than anything though, the general reaction was one of confusion.
Fans were especially disappointed with the Jazz’s end of the deal, as it was yet another example of the franchise mismanaging their return on a veteran asset.
There are so many moves during the NBA offseason it can be hard to keep track of them, and we won’t know the true results of them until we see new players on the floor with their new teams this fall.
That said, when the collective response to your team’s trade is, “uhhhh, what?” it is likely not the outcome you were hoping to receive.