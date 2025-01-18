NBA Fans React to Hilarious ESPN Graphic As Jimmy Butler Returns from Suspension
Jimmy Butler returned to the court for the Miami Heat on Friday night after serving a seven-game suspension due to "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team," and while the suspension may be over—the drama surrounding him is far from it.
In a column posted on Friday, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that Butler would still like to be traded before the Feb. 6 deadline, and that there is, "palpable dread" within the organization about what he might do next.
That's right, palpable dread. A rather aggressive use of words that—after also being used on an ESPN chyron on Friday—had NBA fans in a hilarious frenzy.
Here's a look at some of the best reactions:
Butler is averaging 18 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 31 minutes per game so far this season. He started Friday night's game for the Heat against the Denver Nuggets.