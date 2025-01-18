SI

NBA Fans React to Hilarious ESPN Graphic As Jimmy Butler Returns from Suspension

"There is palpable dread about what Butler might do."

Mike Kadlick

Butler recently served a seven-game suspension handed down by the Heat.
Jimmy Butler returned to the court for the Miami Heat on Friday night after serving a seven-game suspension due to "multiple instances of conduct detrimental to the team," and while the suspension may be over—the drama surrounding him is far from it.

In a column posted on Friday, ESPN's Ramona Shelburne reported that Butler would still like to be traded before the Feb. 6 deadline, and that there is, "palpable dread" within the organization about what he might do next.

That's right, palpable dread. A rather aggressive use of words that—after also being used on an ESPN chyron on Friday—had NBA fans in a hilarious frenzy.

Here's a look at some of the best reactions:

Butler is averaging 18 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists in 31 minutes per game so far this season. He started Friday night's game for the Heat against the Denver Nuggets.

Mike Kadlick
MIKE KADLICK

Mike Kadlick is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the New England Patriots for WEEI sports radio in Boston and continues to do so for CLNS Media. He has a master's in public relations from Boston University. Kadlick is also an avid runner and a proud lover of all things pizza.

