SI

NBA Fans Roast LeBron James After His Super Lame ‘Second Decision’ Becomes Known

Liam McKeone

LeBron James hyped up his 'Second Decision' on Monday only to reveal it was an ad.
LeBron James hyped up his 'Second Decision' on Monday only to reveal it was an ad. / David Gonzales-Imagn Images
In this story:

LeBron James sent the NBA world into a tizzy on Monday when he teased an upcoming "Second Decision" on his social media platforms. While vague hints at an announcement from a professional athlete are almost always business-related and not career-related, James playing into his infamous free agency decision from 2010 had fans wondering if he was going to announce his retirement. Or his intention to leave the Lakers once his contract expires at the end of the season. Or something basketball-related.

It turns out none of those guesses were accurate. Instead, LeBron's big Second Decision was part of a new partnership with... Hennessy. That's right. James leaned on The Decision, one of the most well-known free agency decisions ever, to promote his new cognac.

While it was perhaps predictable— it would have been a weird time for James to announce his retirement— fans were still quite frustrated by the lame reveal that it was all for a sponsorship and aggressively roasted the Los Angeles star once the reveal was made on Tuesday morning.

For his part, James sent three emojis in response to the reveal.

Quite lame stuff from the future Hall of Famer.

More NBA on Sports Illustrated

feed

Published
Liam McKeone
LIAM MCKEONE

Liam McKeone is a senior writer for the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He has been in the industry as a content creator since 2017, and prior to joining SI in May 2024, McKeone worked for NBC Sports Boston and The Big Lead. In addition to his work as a writer, he has hosted the Press Pass Podcast covering sports media and The Big Stream covering pop culture. A graduate of Fordham University, he is always up for a good debate and enjoys loudly arguing about sports, rap music, books and video games. McKeone has been a member of the National Sports Media Association since 2020.

Home/NBA