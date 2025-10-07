NBA Fans Roast LeBron James After His Super Lame ‘Second Decision’ Becomes Known
LeBron James sent the NBA world into a tizzy on Monday when he teased an upcoming "Second Decision" on his social media platforms. While vague hints at an announcement from a professional athlete are almost always business-related and not career-related, James playing into his infamous free agency decision from 2010 had fans wondering if he was going to announce his retirement. Or his intention to leave the Lakers once his contract expires at the end of the season. Or something basketball-related.
It turns out none of those guesses were accurate. Instead, LeBron's big Second Decision was part of a new partnership with... Hennessy. That's right. James leaned on The Decision, one of the most well-known free agency decisions ever, to promote his new cognac.
While it was perhaps predictable— it would have been a weird time for James to announce his retirement— fans were still quite frustrated by the lame reveal that it was all for a sponsorship and aggressively roasted the Los Angeles star once the reveal was made on Tuesday morning.
For his part, James sent three emojis in response to the reveal.
Quite lame stuff from the future Hall of Famer.