NBA Finals Ticket Prices: How Expensive Is a Seat to Game 1?
After months of First Take, a trade that broke the internet, and a viral confrontation that nearly did the same, we have, at long last, reached the end of the NBA season. Roughly eight months of basketball, culminating in one best-of-seven series between the No. 4 Indiana Pacers and the No. 1 Oklahoma City Thunder.
For OKC, the title just ... makes sense. After finishing the regular season with the best record in the league, the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander-led squad mostly swept through the playoffs, snagging only vs. the Denver Nuggets, whom they still ultimately defeated four games to three.
But for Indiana, well, this is about history. The Thunder haven't won a title in Oklahoma City, but the franchise does hold a championship from its time as the Seattle SuperSonics. The Pacers, meanwhile, have never won. If they pull this off, they will have not only defeated the best team in the league, but they'll have cemented themselves in NBA history while doing it.
And finally, adding yet another layer to this already-exciting event is the fact that both of these teams are small-market franchises. That doesn't mean much for the average television viewer, of course, but it could bode well for those who'd like to try and catch a game in person. Tickets at either venue—the Gainbridge Fieldhouse or Paycom Center—won't be cheap, per se, but compared to what they would run you in New York or Los Angeles? You're definitely saving some cash. But again ... relatively speaking.
So, whether you're a Pacers or OKC fan or just looking to cross an NBA Finals appearance off your bucket list, here's a quick look at ticket prices to the big event, which will be updated after each and every game.
How Expensive Are Tickets to Game 1?
If you're buying through Ticketmaster, the NBA's official ticketing partner, a single seat to Game 1 vs. the Indiana Pacers will run you no less than $546.75 as of Wednesday, June 4. And you'd be sitting up in the nosebleeds.
While the steep increase in price for Game 1 definitely has something to do with the importance of the contest, it's worth noting that all of these tickets are resale, which means resellers are likely inflating the price to turn a profit.
For instance, the best available seat at the minute—section 116, row B—is going for $2,430. That'll certainly make your eyes water.
So, although there are seats available, you'll definitely be paying a pretty penny to catch the action in person, even in a smaller market like OKC.
When Are the 2025 NBA Finals?
The 2025 NBA finals begin Thursday, June 5, and 8:30 p.m. ET. The full game schedule is as follows:
Game
Date
Time (ET)
Location
1
June 5
8:30 p.m.
OKC
2
June 8
8 p.m.
OKC
3
June 11
8:30 p.m.
Indiana
4
June 13
8:30 p.m.
Indiana
5 (if needed)
June 16
8:30 p.m.
OKC
6 (if needed)
June 19
8:30 p.m.
Indiana
7 (if needed)
June 22
8 p.m.
OKC