NBA Insider Floats Intriguing Draft Destination for Cooper Flagg
Now, that Duke star Cooper Flagg has officially declared for the 2025 NBA draft, it's speculation time. It's practically a foregone conclusion that Flagg, the Naismith National Player of the Year and one of the most talented freshmen in college basketball history will be the first player selected in June's draft. What isn't yet clear is who will be selecting Flagg, as the league has yet to hold its draft lottery, which will occur on May 12.
But ESPN NBA Insider Bobby Marks, during an NBA Today segment about Flagg on Tuesday, floated an intriguing landing spot for the Blue Devils product: the San Antonio Spurs.
"Well, it's gonna upset the teams—Washington [Wizards], Charlotte [Hornets], New Orleans [Pelicans]—Because I'm gonna say San Antonio," Marks said. "If you pair Cooper Flagg with Victor Wembanyama, and you pair him with De'Aaron Fox—that is a formidable big three. And certainly from a defensive standpoint.
"And I think we forget, they got two cracks. They got that Atlanta pick too at 14! So, they can go 8 and 14 and maybe jump up there to the top pick there."
Adding Flagg to a core that already includes Wembanyama, the 2023-24 Rookie of the Year, and Fox, a one-time All-Star and one of the better point guards in the league, would be an impressive addition for San Antonio. However, fortune would have to smile greatly upon the Spurs for this to occur.
San Antonio, which finished with the eighth-worst record in the NBA in 2024-25, has a 6% chance to land the No. 1 overall pick. Seven teams have better odds than San Antonio. But, as Marks mentioned, the Spurs technically do have two cracks at landing the top pick, as they also own the Atlanta Hawks' 2025 first-round pick, stemming from a '22 trade involving guard Dejounte Murray. Given the slim odds of that pick, the Spurs possess the best chance at selecting eighth and 14th in the draft.
But anything can happen on lottery night. And if the Spurs get lucky once again, they could have the chance to cement a formidable big three out west.