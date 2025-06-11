NBA Insider Says Giannis Antetokounmpo's Future With Bucks May Not Be Decided for Months
Giannis Antetokounmpo's future may not be decided for a while.
The Milwaukee Bucks superstar is facing an interesting offseason with rumors swirling that he'd like to be traded. While he's the biggest target of the NBA offseason, it doesn't look like his future will be decided anytime soon.
During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported there isn't a timeline for a decision on Antetokounmpo.
"His status will not be tied to the NBA Draft, it won't be tied to free agency," Charania said. "It's much more likely that his future plays out into July and into August. There's a difference between being open-minded and, from what I'm told, exploring other options."
Charania also claimed there is a lot of skepticism around the league that Antetokounmpo would actually leave Milwaukee due to his longtime loyalty to the city and the franchise.
His full appearance with McAfee begins at the 22 minute mark below.
During the 2024-25 season, the 30-year-old averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 1.2 blocks in 34.2 minutes per game.
Antetokounmpo is a nine-time All-NBA pick and has been named first-team All-NBA in each of the past seven seasons. He led the Bucks to a championship in 2021 and won NBA MVP in 2019 and 2020.
There will be no shortage of teams attempting to land him if he is available.