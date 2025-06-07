Bucks Have Gotten Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Inquiries From 'Every' Team
There is no indication that the Milwaukee Bucks want to trade star Giannis Antetokounmpo this summer, and to date, there has been no formal trade request from the former league MVP.
But questions about Antetokounmpo's future in Milwaukee, which has become increasingly more murky due to roster and salary cap inflexibility and the Damian Lillard Achilles injury, has raised enough antennas around the league that "every team has called Milwaukee," according to a report from NBA insiders Marc Stein and Jake Fischer.
The Toronto Raptors have been seen as a team that would love to get involved in the Antetokounmpo sweepstakes, as Raptors owner Masai Ujiri's affinity for the Bucks star is "an open secret around the league," according to the report.
If Antetokounmpo is formally made available, expect a hefty market for the Bucks star, with plenty of teams—perhaps all—wanting to get in the race to acquire him.