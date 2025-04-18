NBA Insider Gives Important Ja Morant Update Ahead of Grizzlies' Play-in vs. Mavericks
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant injured his ankle in Tuesday's 121-116 loss to the Golden State Warriors in West play-in tournament action.
The Grizzlies will play the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night in an elimination game for the West's No. 8 seed. Morant's ankle is badly hurt, but don't completely rule him out for the contest, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.
"In the 24 hours after the ankle sprain against the Warriors, Ja Morant underwent an MRI on Thursday. It revealed no structural damage," Charania said on NBA Today. "He has a severe ankle sprain is my understanding and he underwent an injection as well on Thursday for the swelling and the pain in that ankle. He is telling people around the Grizzlies that he is going to be playing tonight. He is determined to play."
Charania added that an official determination will be made during pregame warm-ups. Both Charania and ESPN's Tim MacMahon said if this was a regular season game, Morant would be unlikely to play. But with the season on the line, it sounds like Morant will be doing everything in his power to suit up as Memphis tries to keep its season alive.
The Grizzlies and Mavericks are set for a 9:30 p.m. ET tilt on Friday night. The winner advances to the first-round of the West playoffs to take on the Oklahoma City Thunder, while the loser's season is over.