NBA Insider Says Grizzlies' 'Primary Motivator' in Firing Coach Involved Ja Morant
It's been a few days since the Memphis Grizzlies announced the firing of head coach Taylor Jenkins and it still isn't clear what drove them to the decision at this time. GM Zach Kleiman did speak to reporters over the weekend, but didn't offer much in the way of details.
On Monday's episode of the Hoop Collective podcast, ESPN NBA insider Tim MacMahon reported one "primary motivator" for the Grizzlies' decision—getting the absolute most out of superstar point guard Ja Morant.
MacMahon reported, as did The Athletic over the weekend, that Morant didn't like the new offense Memphis installed this year that involved very few pick-and-rolls. The high-flying star has missed 30 games this year due to injury, and wasn't the court-altering force he once was when he did play; on the season Morant is averaging fewer points per game than he has since 2020-21, and his 3.8 turnovers per game would rank as the worst mark of his whole career.
Thus, the Grizzlies felt a change was needed, explained MacMahon.
"This decision, to do it now and to move on from (assistant coach Noah LaRoche) and to lean back into all the pick-and-roll stuff, this was a decision that was about optimizing Ja Morant," MacMahon said. "That was a primary motivator for this decision. There has been noise about Ja being unhappy all season long."
NBA franchises often make decisions through this lens. Star players are a necessity to compete for a title in today's league and, more importantly to many decision-makers, get fans in seats. It would make sense if the Grizzlies didn't want to waste time and dismissed Jenkins in hopes Morant would click with interim head coach Tuomas Iisalo in the last weeks of the year. All that lines up.
Doing so at the cost of keeping Jenkins in place for a playoff run is the confusing and fascinating aspect of the choice. The postseason will serve as the first judgement on the decision.