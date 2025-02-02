Luka Doncic Trade From Mavericks to Lakers Holds Huge Financial Implications for Him
The Dallas Mavericks traded Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis on Saturday night in a move that surprised the entire basketball world. This trade will not only impact Doncic's NBA career, but it also holds major financial implications for the star.
The 25-year-old was in line sign a supermax contract extension with the Mavericks this summer worth $345 million over five years. In the history of the NBA, such extensions are usually a no-brainer—the supermax was constructed specifically to help teams hold on to franchise pillars against opposing bids.
But it’s clear that the Mavericks were throwing norms out the window.
Dallas general manger Nico Harrison talked a bit about how the supermax conversation played a part in the decision to trade Doncic.
“We really feel like we got ahead of what was going to be a tumultuous summer, him being eligible for the supermax and also a year away from him being able to opt out of any contract,” Harrison told The Dallas Morning News. “And so we really felt like we got out in front of that. We know teams, they’ve had it out there, teams have been loading up to try to sign him once that comes available.”
Now that Doncic is no longer with the Mavs, he is also no longer eligible for a supermax deal, meaning he’ll have a few options regarding how to approach his next contract.
ESPN's Bobby Marks laid out Doncic's best case scenario contract-wise since the supermax is out of the picture now. Doncic could sign a three-year extension this offseason and include a player option in 2028-29. By then, Doncic would reach 10 years of NBA service and potentially make him supermax eligible once again.
While the rocky waters of this massive trade are still crashing, it’s clear Doncic and Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka have their work cut out for them this offseason once the storm settles a bit.