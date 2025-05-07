Celtics Announce Availability for Kristaps Porzingis, Sam Hauser for Game 2
After both Kristaps Porzingis and Sam Hauser left Monday night's Game 1 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Boston Celtics and New York Knicks early, the Celtics have announced what their availabilities are for Game 2.
Porzingis, who left the game with an illness, is available for Wednesday night's Game 2. However, Hauser, who suffered a right ankle sprain, will miss Game 2. It's unknown when he's expected to return, but coach Joe Mazzulla described both players' injuries as "day-to-day" situations.
It will be huge for the Celtics to get Porzingis back on the court after Boston suffered a rough overtime loss in Game 1. They blew a 20-point lead to lose 108–105 in overtime to the Knicks. They also made unfortunate playoff history by missing 45 three-pointers, which is the most missed threes by a team in the postseason in a single game.
Porzingis averaged 19.5 points per game this season, while Hauser averaged 8.5.
Charles Barkley will be happy about seeing Porzingis returning to the court as the NBA analyst argued that in order for the Celtics to repeat as NBA champions, the center needs to "pick up his game" like he did last postseason.