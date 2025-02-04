NBA Insider Says Jimmy Butler Is Focused on Only One Franchise in Potential Trade
Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler remains suspended by the franchise ahead of Thursday's NBA trade deadline, as the franchise continues to search for a trade partner to ship the disgruntled wing out of a Heat uniform.
As trade talks continue, with the Heat searching for the right package of assets in return for the aging veteran, Butler has become singularly focused on a trade to the Phoenix Suns according to a report from ESPN's Brian Windhorst.
"The thing that [people] need to understand about Butler is that there's nothing he wants to hear right now that doesn't include getting him to the Suns," Windhorst said on SportsCenter. "That is the only thing that he's focused on. Honestly, I don't think you can offer him any amount of money or any role on any team and hear that he's like 'Yep, I'll get on the plane. Let's go.' And because he has an opt out, he has some level of control," Windhorst added.
The trade deadline is just days away, and the Heat would love to get a deal done to move Butler, who effectively hasn't played much basketball for the franchise over the last two months as he became louder and louder about wanting out.
We'll see if Phoenix is the ultimate destination.