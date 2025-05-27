NBA Insider Shams Charania Thinks This Could Be ‘Craziest’ Offseason Ever
If you thought the NBA's February trade deadline was going to serve as your fill of blockbuster league drama for the rest of the year, you thought wrong.
Indeed, according to league insider Shams Charania, we might be heading toward an offseason jam-packed with craziness.
"This is the most anticipation team executives have had over an offseason," Charania said Tuesday, speaking during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The ESPN insider stopped himself before saying it would be the craziest offseason ever, perhaps weighing his words considering the magnitude of the transactions at the winter trade deadline, but continued on to hint at basically exactly that.
"I think this offseason might be the most craziest ever [sic]," Shams added. "Because I think what you have right now is—the parity of the league, it's so thin right now. As far as the line of, you could win a championship, or you might be falling into the lottery. And I think the ability to go out there and improve your team and get there to the championship level, I think that's on the minds of everyone around the league."
Watch a clip of that below:
Charania went on to bring up Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has been the subject of trade discussions since the Milwaukee Bucks were again eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. Any movement there, considering Giannis is said to be "open-minded" about a possible trade, would completely dominate the news cycle.
At other points, Shams also noted that "the Boston Celtics are going to make trades," and that there was interest between the San Antonio Spurs and Kevin Durant at the trade deadline. So do with that information what you will.
While it's hard to imagine something crazier than the bombshell trade that sent Luka Doncic to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for center Anthony Davis—a Giannis deal might be the only move of equal magnitude—it would still be quite fascinating to see a lot of movement over the summer months and perhaps a swap no one saw coming. If anything, it would certainly ease the pain of the NBA-less stretch ... if your team isn't negatively affected, of course.
The TL;DR: Get ready, everyone. The offseason is not far away.