NBA Issues Discipline for Wolves-Pistons Scuffle
The Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons engaged in an in-game scuffle over the weekend in an incident that stole headlines across the NBA in the weekend that was.
As expected, the league has issued discipline over the in-game fight, with multiple players earning suspensions, per ESPN's Shams Charania.
Detroit's Isaiah Stewart has been suspended for two games. He is the only player involved who earned a multi-game suspension. Minnesota's Done DiVincenzo and Naz Reid, as well as Detroit's Ron Holland and Marcus Sasser all received a one-game ban each.
In a brouhaha that escalated quickly between two playoff teams, the league stepped in quickly to dole out suspensions to curb the chances of it happening again.
Detroit is 42–33 on the season and sitting at No. 5 in the Eastern Conference, while Minnesota is currently 43–32 and ranked No. 7 in the West. The Timberwolves are a half game behind the Warriors for the No. 6 seed, which would allow them to avoid the play-in tournament.