NBA Taps Kevin Hart in New Role to Help Usher in Redesigned All-Star Game Format

Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) will serve as the first-ever on-court emcee of the NBA All-Star Game, which will take place on Sunday, Feb. 16 at Chase Center – home of the Golden State Warriors – and air at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, TBS, truTV and MAX.



