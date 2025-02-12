SI

NBA Taps Kevin Hart in New Role to Help Usher in Redesigned All-Star Game Format

Hart will provide commentary from the court during this year's revamped NBA All-Star Game.

Blake Silverman

Hart in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Golden State Warriors during the second half in game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena.
The NBA is breaking out all the stops to make their revamped All-Star Game format a smash hit. The league announced Tuesday that comedy superstar Kevin Hart will be the first-ever on-court emcee of the NBA All-Star Game.

This year, the game will follow an all-new format where four teams will compete in a mini-tournament over three games. The 24 NBA All-Stars selected were divided into three teams of eight. Then, the fourth team will be the winner of the Rising Stars challenge, which is a mini-tournament of its own.

During the All-Star Game, Hart will provide commentary from the court as the event unfolds. He's not just any choice as the emcee, either, as a four-time MVP of the NBA's All-Star Celebrity Game.

"He will be leveraging his longstanding friendships with the league’s prominent players and his legendary status as an entertainer to add a layer of comedic disruption into the live game," the NBA said in a release announcing Hart's role in this year's All-Star festivities. "Hart will be charged with hyping up fans in the arena and watching around the world alongside Ernie Johnson and team general managers Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker and Kenny Smith."

The All-Star Game will air Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, TBS, truTV and MAX. While the new format could be hit or miss, at least Hart is certain to provide some comedic relief.

BLAKE SILVERMAN

Blake Silverman is a contributor to the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. Before joining SI in November 2024, he covered the WNBA, NBA, G League and college basketball for numerous sites, including Winsidr, SB Nation's Detroit Bad Boys and A10Talk. He graduated from Michigan State University before receiving a master's in sports journalism from St. Bonaventure University. Outside of work, he's probably binging the latest Netflix documentary, at a yoga studio or enjoying everything Detroit sports. A lifelong Michigander, he lives in suburban Detroit with his wife, young son and their personal petting zoo of two cats and a dog.

