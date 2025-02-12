NBA Taps Kevin Hart in New Role to Help Usher in Redesigned All-Star Game Format
The NBA is breaking out all the stops to make their revamped All-Star Game format a smash hit. The league announced Tuesday that comedy superstar Kevin Hart will be the first-ever on-court emcee of the NBA All-Star Game.
This year, the game will follow an all-new format where four teams will compete in a mini-tournament over three games. The 24 NBA All-Stars selected were divided into three teams of eight. Then, the fourth team will be the winner of the Rising Stars challenge, which is a mini-tournament of its own.
During the All-Star Game, Hart will provide commentary from the court as the event unfolds. He's not just any choice as the emcee, either, as a four-time MVP of the NBA's All-Star Celebrity Game.
"He will be leveraging his longstanding friendships with the league’s prominent players and his legendary status as an entertainer to add a layer of comedic disruption into the live game," the NBA said in a release announcing Hart's role in this year's All-Star festivities. "Hart will be charged with hyping up fans in the arena and watching around the world alongside Ernie Johnson and team general managers Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, Candace Parker and Kenny Smith."
The All-Star Game will air Sunday, Feb. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on TNT, TBS, truTV and MAX. While the new format could be hit or miss, at least Hart is certain to provide some comedic relief.