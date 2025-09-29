NBA Media Days: Live Updates From Around the League as Preseason Nears
The new NBA season will officially tip off on October 21, but it unofficially begins today with media days kicking off around the league.
On Monday, most of the teams in the NBA will hold their media days, with the exception of the five teams who held media days last week ahead of their participation in international preseason contests. As is annually the case with media days, there will be an onslaught of new information, funny clips, and fresh previews of the upcoming season. It is the first time fans will hear from many of their favorite players after an offseason free of any media obligations. New faces acquired over the offseason make their introductions to the local media and the fanbase.
But there is a lot to keep track of with 25 teams hosting their media days in the same general timeframe. To help bottleneck the raging river of information, consider this your one-stop shop for anything interesting, fun, or newsworthy to occur at NBA media days today.
Here's everything you need to catch up on from NBA media days in 2025.
NBA Media Days Live Updates
Jayson Tatum Gives Update on Achilles Injury
Jayson Tatum tore his Achilles against the Knicks last May and sent the Celtics into a teardown that leaves the upcoming season a bit of a mystery as far as where Boston will finish in the standings. The superstar forward recently addressed the possibility of returning this season with Sports Illustrated and said he hasn't ruled it out, but the priority for himself and the organization is getting him back to 100% health. During the Celtics' media day on Monday he gave another update on that front when asked if he felt any "pressure" to return.
"No. No pressure," Tatum said. "I've stated that. There's no pressure to return back any sooner than when I'm 100% healthy. No pressure from Brad (Stevens), Joe (Mazzulla), the (Celtics). The most important thing is that I'm 100% recovered when I do come back."
Mavericks Star Kyrie Irving is 'Right On Schedule' With ACL Recovery
One of several superstar guards injured last season, Kyrie Irving tore his ACL in March and his timeline to return for Dallas is still up in the air. Fans got excited about his progress after a recent on-court workout video in which Irving looked to be moving fluidly. On Monday, Irving discussed how his ACL rehab was going and said he is "right on schedule" but is focused on enjoying the process.
"It's been up and down, emotionally, just because of the good days where you make progress and some other days where you want to push your body to the limit but you can't," Irving said. "I was dealing with some of that but it's been a great journey thus far. Connecting with others who have torn their ACL or dealt with traumatic injuries... The best advice I got was take your time. No timeline is going to be perfect. Don't compare it to anyone else, so just enjoy the process and that's what I've been doing."
Victor Wembanyama Has Been Fully Cleared After Blood Clot Issue
Victor Wembanyama's excellent sophomore year in San Antonio was unfortunately derailed by deep vein thrombosis, a blood clot issue that ended his season in February. However, it seems all is well with the French superstar. Head coach Mitch Johnson said Wembanyama was cleared to return by both the Spurs and the NBA heading into training camp.
"Victor is cleared. He has been cleared by our medical team and by the league," Johnson shared with reporters. "He's been ramping up, in a really good place."
First Look at Cooper Flagg With His Superstar Mavericks Teammates
Nobody expected Cooper Flagg to end up with the Mavericks after a tremendous freshman year at Duke, but here we are. One of the best prospects to enter the draft in ages, Flagg joins a Dallas roster pretty loaded with starpower already. But it may be some time before he gets to share the court with Irving given his ACL recovery, so Monday's media day provided the first look at the Mavs' three stars in uniform: Flagg, Irving, and Anthony Davis.
Giannis Antetokounmpo Absent From Bucks Media Day With COVID
Giannis Antetokounmpo had an eventful summer, playing for Greece in EuroBasket as rumors about his future in Milwaukee persist. However, fans and reporters may have to wait a bit longer to hear about it. Bucks GM Jon Horst revealed Giannis would be absent Monday's media day as he tested positive for COVID and is in Greece until he recovers. However, he could be available for Zoom interviews later in the day.
Anthony Davis Will Wear Glasses for Rest of Career
Anthony Davis was plagued by several injury issues upon arriving in Dallas as part of the stunning Luka Doncic trade back in January. One persisted into the offseason; Davis had to undergo surgery to repair a detached retina over the summer. While he is expected to make a full recovery, the All-NBA big man revealed the glasses he donned near the end of last season will be a constant moving forward as his doctors recommended he wear protective eyewear for "the rest of his career."
Jaylen Brown is 'Close to 100%' After Offseason Meniscus Surgery
The 2025-26 season is shaping up to be a big one for Jaylen Brown. The Celtics star will be tasked with running the team completey for the first time in his career in light of Jayson Tatum's Achilles injury. Between Tatum's absence and the roster upheavel Boston experienced it'll be a tall task for Brown. Making it even more challenging is that the All-NBA wing underwent surgery to repair a torn meniscus over the offseason. But Brown said on Monday he feels "awesome" and is close to 100% health.
"I feel great," Brown said. "I think I'm getting close to 100%. We've been just trusting the medical staff, ramping up. I feel great. My athleticism is back. I'm running. I'm a little lighter, I would say. I feel awesome. I feel ready."
This post will continue to be updated throughout Monday's media day sessions.