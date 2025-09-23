NBA Fans, Media React to Zion Williamson's New Physique on Pelicans Media Day
Zion Williamson met with the media for the first time ahead of the 2024–25 NBA season on Tuesday as part of Pelicans media day, and it didn't take long for his appearance to become a topic of discussion on social media.
The former No. 1 pick has struggled with injuries as well as his weight early into his NBA career, but after an offseason of conditioning workouts, including football and boxing, Williamson looked to be in fantastic shape at media day.
He indicated as much to reporters when discussing his offseason workout regimen, saying that he feels like he did back in college.
"... It feels good to feel good. I haven't felt like this since college," Williamson said to reporters.
NBA fans on social media certainly noticed that Williamson trimmed down over the summer, and they were quick to express their excitement about the 25-year-old's small, but not insignificant transformation.
Williamson's improved physique comes on the heels of Pelicans president Joe Dumars stating publicly that he intends to hold the former No. 1 pick more accountable. That includes being available to play and being in peak condition. Williamson seems off to a good start in that regard.