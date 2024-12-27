NBA World in Disbelief After Shocking Firing of Kings Coach Mike Brown
The Sacramento Kings sent shockwaves throughout the NBA when they fired head coach Mike Brown on Friday after less than three seasons with the team. The firing came shortly after Brown held a practice with the Kings and spoke to the media, but right before their flight to Los Angeles to face the Lakers on Saturday.
Per ESPN’s Shams Charania, assistant coach Doug Christie is expected to take over for the Kings as interim head coach.
The timing of Brown’s firing is perhaps the most surprising, as it takes place less than two years after he led the Kings back to the postseason for the first time in 17 years, ending one of the longest postseason droughts in all of sports. The feat helped him become the first man in league history to be unanimously voted NBA Coach of the Year.
While the Kings did miss the playoffs in 2024, things still seemed to be going pretty well between Brown and the team, with Brown signing an extension just a few months ago.
Sacramento began the current season 13-18—including 13 losses in "clutch time" this season—and the front office decided to move on.
Notably, the Kings held a 91-77 lead in the fourth quarter against the 14-17 Detroit Pistons on Thursday before imploding in a loss, and Brown seemed to call out De'Aaron Fox for his role in the collapse. He leaves the franchise with an overall record of 104-82.
Several NBA and Kings fans have called out the organization's decision to fire Brown, calling him the team's "scapegoat."