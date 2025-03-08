NBA Ref Got Stuck Right in the Middle of Action During Heat-Timberwolves
NBA officials—heck, all officials—take a good amount of heat for their decision-making. All while trying to adjudicate fast-paced action between some of the greatest athletes in the world and knowing that their work is being fact-checked by replay or outsourced to robots.
In short, it's a tough gig where the goal is to be part of the scenery, not the main character. Kevin Cutler did his very best to stay out of the action during Friday night's Minnesota Timberwolves-Miami Heat game, but could not prevent himself from being sucked into the competitive vortex.
Still, despite ending up as an equal-opportunity screener, he displayed some nice footwork and floor presence to eventually get himself out of harm's way.
For a split second there it looked we might have a Charlie Kelly reffing situation on our hands.
The Timberwolves would go on to beat the Heat, 106-104, to keep up with the rest of the Western Conference as the playoffs creep closer.