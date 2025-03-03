An NBA Referee Hit LeBron’s Iconic ‘Shrug’ Celebration After Taking an Unexpected Hit
NBA referees can be very funny. It's the endearing legacy of Billy Crystal's Forget Paris. It's just that they have never been under a more powerful microscope, and social media is not particularly kind to them, so they need to affect a steely exterior.
During Friday night's Los Angeles Lakers-Los Angeles Clippers tilt, Sha’Rae Mitchell broke character after getting drilled by a deflected James Vanderbilt pass by striking a LeBron James-approved power shrug.
It was a humorous moment and ESPN's social team cooked up some music to make it really pop.
More of this!
Refs showing more personality should definitely be a thing. And perhaps it's becoming a thing as on the same night Bill Kennedy allowed himself to be cracked up by Jalen Brunson during a video review explanation.