NBA Shot Doctor Drew Hanlen Explains Jayson Tatum’s Eyebrow-Raising Release
There’s hundreds of different ways to shoot a basketball, and it’s possible no man knows more about them than superstar trainer Drew Hanlen.
Hanlen has worked with the likes of Jayson Tatum, Joel Embiid, Bradley Beal and plenty more All-Stars who are looking to clean up their game, or fine-tune the most minute details of their process.
Speaking with NBC Sports Boston as a guest on Hoopin' with Kayla Burton, Hanlen explained his recent work with Tatum, and how some fans might be mislead by what they believe to be a hitch in his release.
“First off, Jayson is double-jointed,” Hanlen said, stretching his arm out at length to show his work. “When he goes like this, his elbow actually pops this way. A lot of people, when they actually see the hitch, they think it’s a pause, but really he’s just double-jointed.”
So there you have it folks—that odd bit of motion in Tatum’s release is just his body working how his body works. Leading the Celtics with 26.8 points per game so far this season, it seems to be working just fine.