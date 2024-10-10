NBA Veteran Danny Green Announces Retirement After 15 Seasons
NBA veteran sharpshooter Danny Green announced his retirement on Thursday after 15 seasons as a professional, he announced on his podcast, Inside the Green Room with Danny Green.
"I'm officially moving on from the game of basketball in the NBA," Green said. "It's been a great run. I'm very proud to be able to walk away from the game. I'm at peace with it. I wasn't at first, but I think it was one of those things once I turned 37, the body started reacting a little differently. The mind was also starting to....lose its passion, the same hunger that I had when I was in it.
"When you're away from the game for a year, I hadn't played in a year...trying to play pickup games, trying to I guess show teams that I cam move, that I'm able to do this or do that, I felt like I was overextending myself, which you should when you love the game and you're trying to get a job. But to me, I don't feel like I have much left to prove in that space."
Green's right; his legacy as one of the premier sharpshooting wings of this generation is secure. Green has been a key cog in several championship teams. He's one of only four players in NBA history to win a championship with three different franchises. He won one with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, another with the Toronto Raptors in 2019 and again with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020.
Over his 15-year career, Green played for six different teams, including the Cleveland Cavaliers, Philadelphia 76ers and Memphis Grizzlies in addition to the Spurs, Raptors and Lakers. He averaged 8.7 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists throughout his career on 42.1% shooting from the floor and 40.0% from three.