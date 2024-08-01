SI

NBA Veteran Gordon Hayward Announces Retirement

After a 14-year professional career, Hayward is moving on.

Mike McDaniel

May 13, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Gordon Hayward (33) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder in game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
May 13, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder forward Gordon Hayward (33) warms up before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Oklahoma City Thunder in game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports / Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

NBA veteran wing Gordon Hayward is retiring after 14 seasons as a professional. The 34-year-old announced his decision to move on with a post on his personal X (formerly Twitter) account on Thursday morning.

"God has blessed me with an amazing journey, one that has taken turns I couldn't have expected or dreamed of as a kid in Brownsburg, Indiana. Today, I am officially retiring from the game of basketball. It's been an incredible ride and I'm so grateful to everyone who helped me achieve more that I ever imagined," Hayward said in part in his post.

Hayward, the former No. 9 pick in the 2010 NBA draft out of Butler, spent his first seven seasons in Utah where he played the best basketball of his career. His stint with the Jazz culminated with an All-Star selection in the 2016-17 season, when he averaged 21.9 points and 5.4 assists on 47.1% shooting from the floor and a 39.8% clip from three.

Hayward reunited with his college coach, Brad Stevens, when he signed with the Boston Celtics in the summer of 2017, but a compound fracture in his leg ended his first season in Boston five minutes into the first game. The devastating injury came as Hayward was entering his prime, and while he returned from the injury to play six more seasons, he was never quite the same player.

He played in 51 games last season between his time with the Charlotte Hornets and Oklahoma City Thunder, where he averaged 9.8 points and 3.5 rebounds on 46.4% shooting. For his career, Hayward averaged 15.2 points and 4.4 rebounds on 45.5% shooting that included a 37.0% mark from three.

Published |Modified
Mike McDaniel

MIKE MCDANIEL

Mike McDaniel is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated, where he has worked since January 2022. His work has been featured at InsideTheACC.com, SB Nation, FanSided and more. McDaniel hosts the Hokie Hangover Podcast, covering Virginia Tech athletics, as well as Basketball Conference: The ACC Football Podcast. Outside of work, he is a husband and father, and an avid golfer.

Home/NBA