NBA Veteran P.J. Tucker Signs a 10-Day Contract With Knicks

The former NBA champion talked with multiple teams over the past week.

Madison Williams

Former Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker shoots a basket.
Former Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker shoots a basket.
NBA veteran P.J. Tucker is signing a 10-day contract with the New York Knicks, ESPN's Shams Charania reported Saturday. Tucker reportedly spoke with multiple NBA teams this past week.

In February, Tucker was involved in the five-team trade that sent Jimmy Butler to the Golden State Warriors. He was traded to the Toronto Raptors, who released him on Feb. 28.

Tucker last played in an NBA game in May 2024 with the Los Angeles Clippers, but the team announced that Tucker would not be playing before the start of this season. He was traded to the Utah Jazz on Feb. 1 before winding up with the Raptors.

Through 13 seasons in his career, Tucker has averaged 6.6 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. He was a key piece in the Milwaukee Bucks' championship team in 2021, averaging 4.3 points and 4.8 rebounds in 23 games during that postseason run.

