NBA Weekly National Broadcast Schedule for 2025-26 Season
Watching NBA basketball on national television will look very different in 2025-26. The NBA ushered in a new era when the league and TNT mutually agreed to part ways after a 17-year partnership. That opened the door for other networks to get in on NBA basketball, and sure enough, the league in July of 2024 announced new, 11-year media agreements with The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, and Amazon, which will begin in 2025-26 and run through the 2035-36 campaign.
So while ESPN and ABC, familiar destinations for basketball fans, will continue to broadcast games, the likes of NBC (an old friend) and Prime Video ( a new friend), will be homes for nationally televised games this season.
Given all this change, it can be difficult for fans to keep up with where they'll be tuning in for prime-time matchups. Here's a guide detailing where to tune in for nationally televised basketball games each day of the week in the 2025-26 NBA season.
NBA Weekly National Television Broadcast Schedule for 2025-26 Season
Day
Network/Streaming Service
Sunday
ABC, NBC/Peacock
Monday
Peacock
Tuesday
NBC/Peacock
Wednesday
ESPN
Thursday
Prime Video
Friday
Prime Video, ESPN
Saturday
Prime Video, ABC
If wondering which NBA teams have the most nationally televised games, check out this helpful rankings list. For more details on the NBA's full schedule, including matchups and broadcast information, click here.