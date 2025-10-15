SI

NBA Weekly National Broadcast Schedule for 2025-26 Season

The NBA's schedule of nationally televised games will look a lot different in 2025-26. Here's a watch guide.

Tim Capurso

The 2025-26 NBA season begins on Oct. 21.
The 2025-26 NBA season begins on Oct. 21.
Watching NBA basketball on national television will look very different in 2025-26. The NBA ushered in a new era when the league and TNT mutually agreed to part ways after a 17-year partnership. That opened the door for other networks to get in on NBA basketball, and sure enough, the league in July of 2024 announced new, 11-year media agreements with The Walt Disney Company, NBCUniversal, and Amazon, which will begin in 2025-26 and run through the 2035-36 campaign.

So while ESPN and ABC, familiar destinations for basketball fans, will continue to broadcast games, the likes of NBC (an old friend) and Prime Video ( a new friend), will be homes for nationally televised games this season.

Given all this change, it can be difficult for fans to keep up with where they'll be tuning in for prime-time matchups. Here's a guide detailing where to tune in for nationally televised basketball games each day of the week in the 2025-26 NBA season.

NBA Weekly National Television Broadcast Schedule for 2025-26 Season

Day

Network/Streaming Service

Sunday

ABC, NBC/Peacock

Monday

Peacock

Tuesday

NBC/Peacock

Wednesday

ESPN

Thursday

Prime Video

Friday

Prime Video, ESPN

Saturday

Prime Video, ABC

If wondering which NBA teams have the most nationally televised games, check out this helpful rankings list. For more details on the NBA's full schedule, including matchups and broadcast information, click here.

Published
